RHS Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 411.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,710,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,511,000 after buying an additional 1,375,889 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.84.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

