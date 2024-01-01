RHS Financial LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.40. 2,048,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

