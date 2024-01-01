RHS Financial LLC Has $924,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

