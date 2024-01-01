RHS Financial LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 0.9% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBMF. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,287. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

