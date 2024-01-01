RHS Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,415 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $179.97. 434,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,909. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

