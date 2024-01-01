RHS Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,990,000 after acquiring an additional 90,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.