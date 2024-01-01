RHS Financial LLC Sells 851 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

