Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rightmove Stock Performance
Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. 52,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.20.
About Rightmove
