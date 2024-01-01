Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. 52,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

