RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Update

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,077,100 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 2,941,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

RIOCF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 10,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,403. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.