RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMGC. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $508,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $395,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMGC remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,702. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

