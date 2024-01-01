Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 218,605 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $111,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:RDY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

