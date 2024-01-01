Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 223,980 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,980 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.27% of Capital One Financial worth $98,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,026,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,375. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

