Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,744,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,284 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.30% of Gilead Sciences worth $280,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.01. 3,586,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

