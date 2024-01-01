Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.52% of Lululemon Athletica worth $253,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $511.29. The company had a trading volume of 918,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,506. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.23 and a 200-day moving average of $405.27. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

