Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,287,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $157,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.6 %

ITUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. 6,274,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,938,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

