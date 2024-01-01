Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 204,756 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $96,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 125,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Accenture by 467.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 70,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.91. 1,233,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

