Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,841 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 99,754 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $100,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $3,871,119. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

