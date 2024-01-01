Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,546 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.84% of Telefônica Brasil worth $119,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 348,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

