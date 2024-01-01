Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $181.97 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of McKesson worth $181,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $5.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $462.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,130. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.86 and a 200-day moving average of $435.95. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.