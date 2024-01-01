Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $95,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $878.29. 534,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $822.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $899.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

