Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 19,540 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,498,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $169,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FISV traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $132.84. 2,021,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

