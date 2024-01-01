Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,069 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Netflix worth $234,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

NFLX traded down $3.63 on Monday, reaching $486.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,251. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.