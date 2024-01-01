Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $128,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $514.91. 769,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,306. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.