Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,054 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Lennar worth $93,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $57,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lennar by 97.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.