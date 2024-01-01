Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $132,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.88. 2,068,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,439. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.