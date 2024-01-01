Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 139,709 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,928,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,709 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $264,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 99.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,250. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $154.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,630,708.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,157,662 shares of company stock valued at $159,050,572. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.