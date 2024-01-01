Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,821 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Humana worth $93,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $457.81. 804,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,583. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.29. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

