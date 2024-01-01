Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,231 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $145,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,423.56.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,547.22. The stock had a trading volume of 164,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,994. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,039.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,978.00 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

