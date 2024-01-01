Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 261,154 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261,154 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $177,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.23.

CHKP traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.79. 356,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,908. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $154.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

