Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,394 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.32% of MercadoLibre worth $204,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $10.06 on Monday, reaching $1,571.54. The company had a trading volume of 180,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,560. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,480.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,334.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.