Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 37,425 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,425 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $222,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,414,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $530.79. 804,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

