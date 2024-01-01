Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 82,297 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $321,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.48. The company had a trading volume of 100,891,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,372,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average of $248.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

