Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,363,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 5,396,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,886,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Roche Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.23. 805,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 2.3% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 12.3% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

See Also

