Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 8,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $390,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,772 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,625,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,617,000 after purchasing an additional 224,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

