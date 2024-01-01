Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $15.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

