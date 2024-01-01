Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $138.39 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.