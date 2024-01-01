Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 9.5% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. 16.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Shares of ROCL stock remained flat at $10.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,246. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

