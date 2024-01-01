Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,319,000 after purchasing an additional 702,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,330,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,594,000 after buying an additional 892,677 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,887,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. 1,402,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 258.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

