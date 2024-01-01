Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. 13,853,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,359,000 after buying an additional 2,274,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,003 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after purchasing an additional 744,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.