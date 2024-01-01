Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ryerson Stock Down 1.7 %

RYI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. 134,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,281. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.63. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryerson

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $330,459.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $330,459.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,318.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock worth $1,391,909 over the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ryerson by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.