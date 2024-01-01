S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SCPPF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.68. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. S4 Capital has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.04.
Separately, Barclays cut shares of S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
