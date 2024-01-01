Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 498,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.8 days.
Safestore Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Safestore has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.59.
Safestore Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safestore
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.