Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 498,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.8 days.

Safestore Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Safestore has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.