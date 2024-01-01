Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $263.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.36 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.