Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Samsonite International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $16.47 on Monday. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 13.12%. On average, analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.