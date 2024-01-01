Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Short Interest Up 36.8% in December

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 471,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 249,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

