SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Foresight Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. SAP accounts for 8.3% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $154.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $102.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.35. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.