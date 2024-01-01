Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 2,635,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.9 days.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of Saputo stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.26. 27,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,738. Saputo has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

