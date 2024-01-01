Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Saras Price Performance

Saras stock remained flat at $8.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. Saras has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

About Saras

(Get Free Report)

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.