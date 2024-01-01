Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Short Interest Update

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Saras Price Performance

Saras stock remained flat at $8.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. Saras has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

About Saras

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

