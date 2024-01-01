Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Short Interest Update

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Saras Price Performance
Saras stock remained flat at $8.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. Saras has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.
About Saras
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saras
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Saras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.