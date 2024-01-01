Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 306.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

SDMHF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.63. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1-year low of $175.12 and a 1-year high of $378.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SDMHF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

