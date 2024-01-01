Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Satellogic Trading Down 2.2 %

SATL opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Satellogic has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the second quarter worth $355,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

